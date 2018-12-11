Students at Ecole Cobble Hill have created care packages for various community organizations.

Tomorrow they’ll experience what it’s like to give them directly to some of the recipients when they visit the local soup kitchen.

The Everybody Deserves a Smile Kindness Care Package Project is done every other year by the school, usually by the Grade 7 class, but this year the Grade 5/6 class headed up the operation.

Students asked the community to help create 380 packages for the less fortunate by donating new gloves, toques, scarves, and warm socks and they raised more than 500 dollars during a bake sale for the cause.

Ridley McCleod and Sophie Miller are two students who participated.

Sophie said they raised awareness about the initiative during recess and she wrote some letters to local businesses to solicit donations.

Ridley said they put out donation boxes at some local businesses to collect items and they had a bake sale to raise money for the effort where the school raised more than 500 dollars.

Recipients of the package include Cowichan Basket Society, Warmland Shelter, the new women’s shelter, Cowichan Youth Services and the House of Friendship.