The first-ever provincewide homeless-count report shows at least 7,655 people are experiencing homelessness across a broad demographics.

The count shows Indigenous people and former children in care are significantly overrepresented.

The report is the first time the information has been compiled on a provincial level and will help government, community partners and housing providers develop better supports and services to help people who are experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

The province is due to release a homelessness action plan along with B.C.’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy in early 2019.