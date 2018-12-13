In the spirit of the holiday season, students with the District Student Advisory Committee are working to help less fortunate kids in the area.

The students filled backpacks full of warm winter clothing and toiletries and Michelle Gitaari, the Vice Chair of the Committee speaks to the idea behind the cause.

“Youth need a lot of necessities, such as body soaps, deodorants, and school supplies,” said Gitaari. “We all get together, as a community, and we donate things to needy youth throughout high schools and the community.”

The initiative is into its eleventh year and Superintendent of School District 79 Rod Allen said this program grows every year.

“It’s gone from a pretty small project to last year, I think we had 94 backpacks that got stuffed and sent out to the kids around the valley,” said Allen. “It shows the caring nature of the community and the dedication of the kids here that really want to make a difference.”

Allen said once all the backpacks are filled, they are sent to schools and community agencies and given to those in need.