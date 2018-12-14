Skiers are pictured on Mount Washington in Vista Radio file photo. Photo by James Wood/Vista Radio

MOUNT WASHINGTON, B.C- Lifts will be spinning at Mount Washington tomorrow.

According to Sheila Rivers, the spokesperson for the alpine resort, the ski hill will be up and running this weekend. The resort will be running the Whiskey Jack and Easy Acres lifts, along with the tube park.

Mount Washington’s program for new skiers and snowboarders will be running as well. For anyone who hasn’t tried out mountain sports, the resort will be offering seven-day free trials which include two hour lessons, equipment rental, and lift tickets. It will be open to anyone 13 years of age or older.

Last year, around 1000 people tried out the program.

The opening comes after their first opening date of December 7th was delayed due to lack of snow.