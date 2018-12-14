A Grinch is at work in Victoria, as VicPD is asking for public assistance in finding someone who stole ten bags of toys from the Salvation Army.

Officers were called to the Stan Hagan Centre for Families building after a staff member returned to an empty truck in a parking lot.

The bags contained donated children’s toys and anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

The incident is under investigation.