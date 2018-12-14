With the rain coming, North Cowichan staff are reminding the public how to keep their properties from becoming flooded.

Director of Engineering at North Cowichan David Conway said removing leaves from places where water pools in important.

“Clear leaves from the top of catch-basins and make sure to put that debris back onto the boulevard,” said Conway.

Conway said people can help to protect themselves, their families, and their homes from flooding by making sure their down-spouts are working.

“Make sure your downspouts are draining into the system or away from the foundation,” said Conway.

If you have any questions, you can call North Cowichan at 250-746-3100.