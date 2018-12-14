U.S. Secretary of State calls on China to release Canadians

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the unlawful detention of two Canadian citizens by China is unacceptable and he is calling for their release.

Pompeo met with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan Friday in Washington. He says the U.S. was following a judicial process in asking Canadian authorities to arrest a Chinese tech executive and is calling on China to end what is seen as retaliatory action against Canada.

Federal Public Safety Minister says lessons being learned from bomb threats

The federal public safety minister says a rash of co-ordinated bomb threats across several countries including Canada presents an opportunity to learn about law enforcement’s capacity to respond to what often prove to be groundless concerns.

Ralph Goodale says international police and intelligence officials are reviewing the wave of bomb threats Thursday to learn “every conceivable lesson.” He says one area of focus will be law enforcement’s ability to respond to and investigate threats like the ones that rolled out yesterday via email in Canada and the United States.

Newtown marks sixth anniversary of shooting massacre

Students were sent home from Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut Friday morning and the building was evacuated.

Someone made a bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the massacre that killed 20 first-graders and six educators. There were moments of silence this morning in Newtown and other places in memory of the victims.

Canada Post says progress being made on backlog following rotating strikes

Canada Post says it’s starting to catch up on parcel deliveries and that there is no backlog of letter mail, which means you should get Christmas cards on time.

The Crown corporation delivered another update Friday on backlogs in the system cause by rotating strikes over the past two months. It says it isn’t in a position to restore its delivery guarantees because of sporadic backlogs across the country.