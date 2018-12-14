With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the Better Business Bureau serving Vancouver Island is warning consumers to be extra vigilant, especially when it comes to the internet.

President and CEO Rosalind Scott said scam artists are getting really good at making a website look safe and secure.

“For years I’ve been telling people, just look for the little https, padlock and you’re fine. Now PhishLabs says at least 49 per cent of all phishing sites have figured out how to put that on there. The other piece is the URL will have something on there that doesn’t make sense and sometimes they are downright ridiculous.”

Scott said she knows of several phishing scams on the internet right now including emails that look like they are from the post office or the bank.

She said the best advice to deal with them is don’t click through, watch out for spelling mistakes and “act fast” promotions and, keep your anti-virus software up to date.

Scott said it’s also a good idea that when you do get a suspicious email to call the organization it came from and let them know.