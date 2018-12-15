The Independent Investigations Office of BC has reached a decision regarding the fatal crash that occurred just south of the intersection between the Trans-Canada Highway and Cobble Hill Road back in June.

The crash involved a black Corvette and a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

The Chief Civilian Director of the I-I-O found that the off-duty VicPD officer didn’t cause or contribute to the death of the motorcycle rider.

The officer wasn’t involved in the initial crash, arriving just after it occurred and, while off-duty, acted in a dangerous situation, provided first-aid assistance to the injured rider, who later died.

Based on this decision, the case won’t be referred to Crown Counsel.