You may have seen the Sea King helicopters fly past today (Mon).

The Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters lifted off from Pat Bay this morning around 10:30 for a final flight over the east coast of Vancouver Island.

They will fly up the coastline over Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville, and Qualicum.

The formation flight marks the last official flight of the Sea King helicopter after 55 years of service.

They will officially be retired at the end of this month.

The RCAF will be transitioning to the CH-148 Cyclone.