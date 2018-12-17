The comment period for a liquefied natural gas project for Sarita Bay is now open.

It’s one of the biggest land-based LNG projects planned for development in B.C.

The facility will be developed by Steelhead LNG through a co-management partnership with the Huu-ay-aht First Nations. The project will be developed on a 475 hectare area owned by the First Nation, about 70 kilometers south-west of Port Alberni.