The TSX may slide further this morning after ending Monday in the red. Economic woes are hitting the energy industry, which plays a big role in the Bay Street index. The price for US crude is slipping to 48.70 a barrel as investors worry over a drop in oil demand in the new year.

The concerns tie into an overall worry about an economic slowdown in 2019. And, while the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise its interest rate one last time this year, analysts expect the Central Bank to dial back on the tightening policy starting next year.

The Loonie is shrugging off these economic concerns as it pushes to 74.63 cents US.