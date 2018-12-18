BC Ferries crews had to use their rescue skills to pluck a man from a sinking boat near Moresby Island.

Deborah Marshall said the distress call came in last night (Mon) during the 5 o’clock sailing from Swartz Bay from a man who was in a 24-foot aluminum boat that was taking on water.

“Our ship, the Coastal Celebration was the closest vessel and the captain maneuvered that ship to provide a wind block so that we could launch our rescue boat and then go over and assist the lone occupant on the aluminum boat. The boat was almost fully submerged by the time our crew got there.”

Marshall said rescues like this one do put employees at risk, especially when the weather conditions are bad.

Two sailings were canceled last night (Mon) due to the high winds.