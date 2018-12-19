The conveyor belt of storm systems coming off the Pacific is bringing the rain and wind again, starting this morning.

Twenty to 40 millimetres of rain is expected to accumulate all over coastal BC and winds gusts are expected to reach 70 to 90 kilometres an hour in exposed coastal zones on Vancouver Island.

“Periods of rain, at times heavy, accompanied by strong southerly winds throughout the region,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Carmen Hartt. “The low-pressure system that’s bringing this rain and wind will pull through and the rain will quickly taper to showers again and the winds will shift to the west-northwest.”

This storm system should leave the area by tonight.

“This particular system is expected to move off quickly and things will clear off a bit behind it,” said Hartt. “We’ve been in a very active storm cycle since December 9, we’ve just had storm after storm after storm and that does look like it continues. It looks like we’re going to see another system after this one on the weekend.”

Those living in exposed areas are likely to be subject to wind warnings and Hartt said those warnings are issued when strong winds are in excess of 70 kilometres an hour.

The Gulf Islands often act as a windshield for the Cowichan Valley and the winds aren’t expected to be as strong as they are in exposed areas.