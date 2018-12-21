Stats Can warns mandatory pilot census comes with hefty fine

Stats Can may ask you some questions next year, and you’d better answer or else.

According to CBC News the agency is running a pilot census with 250,000 Canadians, focusing on topics like gender identity, sex and ethnicity. Stats Can is invoking a mandatory measure to make sure the pilot is answered properly. If the recipient refuses or lies they’ll face a hefty fine.

WestJet delays, reroutes flights to London over drone drama

If you’re taking a WestJet flight to London, you might want to check for delays.

Yesterday, the airline cancelled all flights to Gatwick, the second largest British airport, after drones flying over the airfield caused a shutdown of all flights. Gatwick has since re-opened, but is only allowing some flights.

Ottawa confirms Chinese hackers targeted Canadian secrets

Ottawa is now admitting Chinese hackers were behind a scheme to steal state secrets.

Canada is one of a handful of countries reportedly targeted for data theft like trade secrets and intellectual property. Canada’s Public Safety Minister says this is a move against the anti-cyber-espionage agreement with Beijing. Ralph Goodale would not name any specific Canadian targets.

All postal deliveries back to status quo ahead of Christmas

You’re likely to get little Johnny’s Christmas gift from grandma just in time.

A month after carriers were forced back to work by Ottawa, Canada Post claims operations are back to business as usual across the country. On Tuesday, there was still some backlog reported at its Vancouver operation, but the company says that is now cleared up.

No cannabis-infused booze allowed in Canada

Don’t expect to find cannabis-infused beer and wine in Canada.

Health Canada has released a draft set of regulations for edibles, which are expected to be approved next year, and it’s giving a firm no to pot-infused booze. The government branch wants to avoid people using both alcohol and marijuana together.