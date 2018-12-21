Duncan’s silver bridge work is done
Picture courtesy: flickr.com
The work on the silver bridge over the Cowichan River is done.
The corrosion has been removed and the bridge has a new coat of paint.
The work wraps up a series of upgrades for the 77-metre-long, side-by-side steel Cowichan River bridges along the Trans-Canada Highway.
Last year, both the northbound and southbound bridge spans received a seismic upgrade to bring them up to modern-day standards.
While the majority of the work is completed and the traffic and pedestrian patterns have returned to normal, some minor cleanup is expected to continue until mid-January.