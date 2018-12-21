There is some confusion regarding whether Ladysmith residents can drink their water.

The water treatment plant is down in the City of Nanaimo and while Nanaimo residents are urged to avoid drinking water, the same does not apply to Ladysmith.

Mayor Aaron Stone said the water is safe to drink and the Town is working with BC Hydro on restoring power outages.

“All of our critical infrastructure is working, we’re working with BC Hydro to see when some of the peripheral outages will be restored,” said Stone. “I would recommend that people keep checking with BC Hydro’s feeds and website for updates. Our waters safe, everything’s operational and we’ll continue to liaise with BC Hydro on the restoration of power.”

If your power hasn’t been restored, call 1-800-BCHYDRO to inquire as to when your power will be restored.