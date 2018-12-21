Shawnigan Lake RCMP, Cowichan Bay, and the Mill Bay fire department responded to a trailer structure fire in Cobble Hill last night (Fri).

The call came in around 10:30 to Kingburne Road.

A 72-year-old man died in the fire.

Staff Sargeant Rob Webb is with the Island District RCMP and was working out of the Shawnigan Lake detachment when the call came in and says the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but he had this advice.

“Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking people to take extra care should they be using alternative heat such as propane or kerosene heaters.”

Island District RCMP and the Forensic Identification Section are investigating.

No name has been released.