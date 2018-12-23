Five warming centers are open throughout the Cowichan Valley today.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District General Manager of Community Services, John Elzinga.

Elzinga said, “Frank Jameson Community Centre in Ladysmith is open now and will be open until 6 pm, Kerry Park Arena in Mill Bay is open until 4 pm, Maple Bay Fire Hall will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, Fuller Lake Arena in Chemainus will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, and out in Lake Cowichan, Lake Cowichan School will be open again from noon until 6 today.

These warming centers are providing coffee and cell phone charging.

The Island Savings Centre won’t be used as a warming center today, but it is open to the public. The library is open until 4 pm.

Several thousand people remain without power in the Cowichan Valley.

Call 1-800-BC-HYDRO to inquire as to when your power will be restored.