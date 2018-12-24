The Land Linking program in the Cowichan Valley has been ramping up over the last few months.

There was plenty of interest in the program at a workshop a month ago from both farmers and land owners in our region.

Cowichan Land Matcher, Azja Jones Martin said she’s been busy making connections and helping to write leases.

“I have five agreements in negotiation right now. I’ve got a couple leases drafted which is really exciting and we are going to sign some documents in the new year and we will have folks on land in the spring. I’ve got lots more connections that are being facilitated.”

Jones Martin said she’s had a lot of inquiries and has been busy doing site assessments, meeting with farmers and finding out what they are ready to take on in terms of a farming enterprise.

The Land Matching program matches people with land, who are willing to lease it, to people who want to farm.