BC Ferries will be operating tomorrow (Christmas Day) but some routes will be operating on holiday schedules.

Deborah Marshall expects a busy morning tomorrow (Christmas Day) for both the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

“Christmas morning will be busy at BC Ferries and as the day goes on traffic does tend to taper off, many customers are with their families for dinner in the evening. Some of the inter-Island routes are operating on a holiday schedule on both Christmas Day and New Years Day.”

She said Boxing Day, December 27th and 28th are likely to have the highest volumes of traffic post Christmas.

Extra sailings have been added to the schedule right through to January 2nd.