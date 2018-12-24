A 59-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision that happened on Cedar Road.

It happened about one kilometer from the Cedar Road bypass and Highway One around ten to 2 yesterday (Sun).

Two pick up trucks collided head-on.

The man who died was a retired officer from Abbotsford police force.

Two passengers in the vehicle were airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old man driving the other truck and a woman had minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Investigators do not believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors however weather and road conditions have not been ruled out.