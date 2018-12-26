BC Hydro says everyone on Vancouver Island should have their power back on tomorrow (Thurs).

However, the extensive damage on the Gulf Islands means that work may take until New Year’s Eve.

About 7,000 Vancouver Island, and Gulf Islands customers are without power today (Boxing Day).

Around 900 people worked through the holiday season in an effort to get the lights back on.

They came from the East Coast, Alberta and all over B.C. to help restore power following a wicked windstorm that, at it’s peak, had close to 700,000 B.C. Hydro customers without lights.

The Municipality of North Cowichan is reminding residents, who are cleaning up after the storm, that we are outside the window for burning.

That means you can’t be burning the debris that fell from the trees, however, you can take it to one of the CVRD’s waste disposal facilities and drop it off at no charge.

The CVRD is asking people, using Regional Parks and Trails, to exercise extreme caution.

If the wind should pick up officials are asking people to stay out of the parks and obey posted closures as trees may be weakened from the windstorm.