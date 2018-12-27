BEFORE THE BELL: Economic worries resurface in early trade, threatening more volatility in North America
It’s back to reality for North American markets this morning as economic worries surface again. Analysts predict the Dow will be dipping after its record-breaking Boxing Day, gaining over 1000 points on reports of a hot holiday shopping season. But, investors are being reminded of turbulence ahead for 2019 with a reported dip in industrial profits from China.
Experts say trade war worries and the concern of a possible recession in 2019 are back in the drivers’ seat.
Although Beijing is attempting to set a hopeful tone, talking about upcoming trade negotiations with the US in early January.
The TSX will have a struggle today after it ended in the red on Christmas Eve before kicking off a two-day holiday.
The Loonie is attempting to pull ahead gaining to 76.33 cents US.
The price for US crude is down to 45.33 a barrel.