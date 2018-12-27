Economic Development Cowichan has released a pair of videos to promote the region.

“Cowichan: Hipper than You Think” celebrates a new generation of business owners and trendsetters attracted to the lifestyle, recreational and cultural amenities in the Cowichan region.

The second new video profiles the local success story of Greg Adams, founder, and owner of the Laketown Ranch outdoor event facility.

In 2019, the videos will be a feature in Economic Development Cowichan’s business attraction activities and will be shared widely with tourism and business organizations across the Cowichan region.