The cold weather shelter for women in the Cowichan Valley hasn’t been turning anyone away.

Debbie Berg, of the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society said it’s been a little bit of a slow start for a couple of reasons and one of those is the holidays.

“Typically, in any shelter, people do family and friends that are willing to spend some time with them and so I think that has been part of it. The other thing is building trust takes time and we have had a total of about 9 different individual women that have accessed the shelter so far.”

Berg said they have also heard some concerns from women about whether or not they are locked in for the night but they are free to come and go.

There are 15 beds in the shelter in all.