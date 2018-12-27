Crews continue to work to get everyone out of the dark.

BC Hydro President and COO Chris O’Riley made a statement today.

“I am just back from an aerial tour of Vancouver Island where I had a chance to see some of our infrastructure. We still have about 3900 customers without power mostly on Saltspring and Galiano Islands.”

He said Vancouver Island customers should all have their lights on by the end of today (Thurs).

Many residents in the Gulf Islands won’t see their lights come back on for days yet.

Over 30 crews are working on Galiano, Pender, Saltspring and Saturna Islands today (Thurs) and BC Hydro says as the work wraps up on Vancouver Island more crews will head to the Gulf Islands.

BC Hydro is asking anyone who still doesn’t have power to call.

The company wants to ensure all the remaining outages are identified so they can restore the power to everyone.

The number to call is 1-800-224-9376.