Students in a fourth-year History class got the unique opportunity to develop an exhibit for the Nanaimo Museum’s Community Gallery. From left to right: VIU student Josephine Kuhn; Chelsea Forseth, Nanaimo Museum’s Communications and Rental Coordinator; Jordan Johns, Nanaimo Museum’s Exhibit Technician; VIU History Professor Dr. Katharine Rollwagen; and VIU student Cheryl Wieler. Photo Credit: Vancouver Island University

The Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 closed schools, theatres and churches in Nanaimo.

Hospitals overflowed and dozens of Harbour City residents died in a matter of weeks.

Now, students in an upper-level History course at Vancouver Island University have contributed on The Forgotten Flu that combines personal stories with historical facts about the Spanish Flu.

Around the world, the Spanish Flu killed more people than the First World War.

The exhibit will be on display at Nanaimo Museum’s Community Gallery, in the Port of Nanaimo Centre building right off Commercial Street, until mid February.