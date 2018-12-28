It’s Christmas Bird Count Season.

Every year since 1900, tens of thousands of volunteers throughout North America take part in the annual Christmas Bird Count.

Families and students, birders and scientists, armed with binoculars, bird guides and checklists go out on an annual mission – to count birds.

In the Cowichan Valley, people are welcome to come out to the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve to help look for birds from one to 3 o’clock on New Year’s Day.

Many organizations use data collected in this longest-running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations and to help guide conservation action.