There are a couple of family events scheduled in our region to ring in the new year.

From 3 to 8 on Monday you can bring in the New Year, skating in one of three sessions at the Island Savings Centre.

The free celebration will have something for the whole family, including skating, face painting, a bouncy castle, a photo booth, sports, and other new attractions.

The early countdown will take place just before 8 and will be complete with noise makers, prizes, and the always popular balloon drop.

Free Admission

Island Savings Centre

Monday | Dec 31

Skate 1 | 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Skate 2 | 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm

Skate 3 | 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

If you are in Lake Cowichan you can skate at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena from 5 to 7.

The cost is 12 dollars per family.

Ticket prices include family skating, crafts, sports, games, hot chocolate and a balloon drop at 6:45.

New Years Day there will be some polar bear swims in our region including the 6th annual Shawnigan Shiver.

It goes from 11:15 to 12:45.

The 18th Annual Cowichan Bay Polar Bear swim goes at 11 at Hecate Park.