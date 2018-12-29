Highway 18 is quickly gaining a notorious reputation, as a 68-year-old Lake Cowichan man is dead following an accident on the corridor.

On Thursday, a Lake Cowichan RCMP officer was conducting patrols and noticed a crash two kilometres east of the community.

The vehicle was in the northbound ditch and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Last weekend, there was a three-vehicle collision, as three people were sent to hospital, one person was airlifted.

There was snow on the road at the time of the incident.

This crash is also under investigation.