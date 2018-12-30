Two men are recovering following a single vehicle accident on Chemainus Road over the weekend.

The vehicle took out a telephone pole near the intersection with Saltair Road, one man was ejected from the vehicle, while the jaws of life were required to get the other man out.

The Chemainus Fire Department, Ladysmith and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, South Island Highway Patrol, and two ambulances all attended the scene.

The men were sent to Cowichan District Hospital and the severity of their injuries is unknown.