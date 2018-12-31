By now, your Christmas tree is probably dropping its needles and if you are looking to get it chipped, the Cowichan Secondary dry grad fundraisers are looking for you.

In previous years, this fundraiser was that of a stand-alone bottle drive but one of the three tree chipping, bottle drive coordinators, Fiona Somerville says adding this service to the fundraiser just made sense.

“We thought it was a good opportunity. A lot of times families are looking for ways to get rid of their Christmas tree. This is an environmentally good way to dispose of them and it’s for a good cause because they can make a donation towards Cowichan Secondary’s dry grad.”

This fundraiser is on January 5th at Cowichan Secondary from 9 to 3.

You can dispose of your Christmas tree in a couple of other ways with donations going to support local programs and services.

Local tree chipping fundraisers are happening throughout the Cowichan region the first weekend of January.

In Shawnigan Lake: “Chip in for the Kids” will chip trees at Mason’s Store on Renfrew Rd, on January 5th and 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Duncan: “Chip in for the Kids” will take place at the BC Forest Discovery Centre on January 5th and 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There’s a Ladysmith Fire Rescue chipping fundraiser at the Ladysmith Firehall on January 5th and 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas trees can also be dropped off for free as yard and garden waste at CVRD Recycling Centres and Fisher Road Recycling.