The lone Liberal MLA on the Island says the NDP government has bungled the employer health tax issue.

The tax came into effect January 1st.

Parksville-Qualicum’s Michelle Stilwell said the government has had overwhelming feedback on the new tax and even went against the advice of their own MSP expert panel.

She says it’s going to be expensive, “For municipalities, or government as a whole, because they pay MSP premiums too. When we were in government our goal was to eliminate the MSP without creating another tax. All the NDP have done is moved MSP to another tax for other people to pay. So they haven’t gotten rid of MSP, they just called it something different.”

Stilwell said the government even ignored the recommendations from their own small business task force who said the NDP should reconsider the employer’s health tax.