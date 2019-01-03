The province is looking for some input into the parking situation at Cathedral Grove.

Park visitors, interest groups and people who live in surrounding communities are being asked for their opinions regarding safety concerns.

Cathedral Grove, located in MacMillan Provincial Park, is an old growth forest found along Highway 4 that attracts roughly 500,000 visitors per year.

As the park’s popularity continues to grow, so too have issues surrounding pedestrian safety and parking alongside the highway and a safety study is now underway.

There were some open houses held back in November in the communities nearest the attraction but you can still participate in the process.

People can send comments or questions to the project team by calling 250 751-3126 or by email: cathedralgrove@gov.bc.ca

The ministry anticipates sharing some initial safety concepts in the spring.