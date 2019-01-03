UPDATE: Eastbound lanes are open

All the rain has resulted in a mudslide on Highway 18, closing the corridor to all traffic.

Operations Manager with Mainroad Contracting Chris Cowley explains what’s going on at the site.

“There is a slide between Skutz Falls and Lake Cowichan, the road is closed, there is a detour at Skutz Falls,” said Cowley. “It will probably be closed until, at least, tomorrow. Our Mainroad crew is on-site with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, we’re getting a geo-tech to come in and verify the bank stability.”

Cowley said, “We’ll probably have to take down some trees before they fall down.”

This Pacific storm system was expected to bring more than 50 millimetres of rain.

Cowley said drivers need to be aware of water pooling on area roadways.