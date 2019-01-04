Unifor boss calls Mexico expansion offensive as GM plans Oshawa plant closure

Unifor’s President says GM might as well be slapping Canada in the face.

The union official is leading a rally in Windsor next week, protesting the closure of the Oshawa plant, as GM pitches Mexico expansion plans to its investors. Unifor officials say Canada helped bailout GM in 2008 while Mexico never spent a dime.

Cannabis selling lottery in Ontario to run next Friday

By next weekend, Ontarians should know where the first marijuana shops will open.

The Ford Government is taking applications for the license lottery early next week. The lottery will run Friday with results being announced within 24 hours. The province decided to limit sellers’ licenses due to a lack of cannabis availability. The stores will open April 1st.

Ottawa envoy pushes on with China trip plans

Global Affairs Canada says at least 13 Canadians have been detained in China recently.

This includes three Canadians who were named in the media, and ten others who remain unnamed but were arrested after China demanded the release of Huawei’s CFO. Despite the tension and growing risk, a group of Canadian officials are pressing on with a trip to China to expand relations between the two countries.

Democrats approve bill to end government shutdown, say no to wall funding

US Dems are not giving in to Donald Trump’s wall demands.

After officially taking over the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they have passed a spending bill to end a partial government shutdown without funding for the wall. She says Trump and his Senate should pass it as well. Trump has responded saying without a wall you can’t have border security.

Most destructive storm in Thailand history aimed at tourist resorts

A deadly tropical storm is likely to hinder many holiday travel plans.

Tourists have been evacuated from many popular beaches on Thailand’s east coast, as the storm is preparing to make landfall later today. The storm is reportedly expected to be one of the most dangerous and destructive in the history of the country.