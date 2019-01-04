A status quo jobs report in Canada is helping push the TSX ahead. Stats Can reported unemployment stayed at 5.6 per cent for December. This, along with a push in crude prices, is bumping the TSX higher by 185 points to 14,398.

Across the border, the story is the same as Wall Street gets a boost from positive December jobs data as well. Over 312,000 new jobs were added, almost doubling economist expectations. The Dow is gaining 618 points to 23,304.

The price of crude is pushing higher as China and the US prepare to take on trade discussions next week. US oil is up to 48.92 a barrel.

The Loonie is pushing to 74.71 cents US.