Nanaimo RCMP continues its investigation into a missing 17-year-old girl.

Brianna Fisher left her central Nanaimo home on December 14 and hasn’t been seen since.

Fisher reportedly reached out to friends on social media and it’s believed she may be in the Duncan area or in the Lower Mainland.

She’s described as a five foot nine, 120-pound Indigenous girl with long brown hair with blonde streaks.

If you know where Fisher is, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or, if you want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.