The City of Duncan is now accepting applications from those who want to operate a cannabis retail store.

The City’s Chief Administrative Officer, Peter de Verteuil said the request for proposals process will wrap up February 1st and then the City will review the applications, choose some to move forward, and then the proponent will have to apply for a temporary use permit.

So, he said, it will be a while before any new shops can hang their shingle in Duncan.

“It will depend on how many applicants we get and then there will be the vetting process, that may take time. We will be working with the province to do some of the vetting of the applicants. So, it could be a while.”

The applicant will also have to get a green light from the province to operate a cannabis shop.

De Verteuil said the City decided to go the route of a temporary use permit versus rezoning for shops because, if the businesses is a problem, the permit can be pulled.