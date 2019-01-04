MacMillan Provincial Park, home to Cathedral Grove, will be partially closed for about two months so some facilities can be upgraded.

Beginning Monday, the north side parking and trail area will be closed to the public so fences can be repaired, trails can be resurfaced and a new boardwalk can be installed.

Located on Highway 4, east of Port Alberni, MacMillan Provincial Park is home to Cathedral Grove, one of the most accessible stands of giant Douglas fir trees on Vancouver Island.

The south side of the park has the largest Douglas firs, with one measuring more than nine metres in circumference.

The north side has groves of ancient western red cedar with some believed to be more than 800 years old.