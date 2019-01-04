The province is working towards making virtual mental health services available for post secondary students of whom 44 per cent have reported that at some point in the past 12 months they were so depressed it was difficult to function.

13 per cent had seriously considered suicide, more than 2 per cent had attempted suicide and 18 per cent reported being “diagnosed or treated by a professional” for anxiety.

There is currently no province-wide resource available to post-secondary students and where there are resources, students often lack after-hours access.

The project will includes phone, online chat, text and email capabilities.