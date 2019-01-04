A man’s death on New Year’s Eve has prompted Inclusion BC to remove 146 clothing donation bins located across B.C.

The man died after being trapped inside a bin in North Vancouver.

Bins are currently being removed in various locations throughout the province including on the Sunshine Coast and Central Vancouver Island.

The incident on December 31st wasn’t the first time someone has died in B.C. after being trapped in a clothing donation bin.

In July, a woman in her 30’s died after being stuck in a bin in Vancouver.

And in 2015, a 45-year-old homeless advocate died after being trapped in a bin in Pitt Meadows.