Parks Canada Reservations, Now Open
With all this wet, stormy weather, some are dreaming of summer and the hidden gems they will discover.
Parks Canada has opened for reservation at campsites across the province and country and the spots usually go fast.
Reservations are now available for Fort Rodd Hill National Historic site in Victoria and the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve.
Other sites will open later this month.
The busiest times are during long weekends and the months of July and August.