The Cowichan Aquatic Centre was evacuated earlier today due to an electrical fire on the upper floor of the building.

Fire crews attended and Manager of Communications and Strategic Initiatives at North Cowichan Natasha Horsman said a heat pump was the source of the fire.

“There was an electrical issue with a single heat pump in the ceiling and that’s what was causing the smoke to come down into that single room on the second floor of the Aquatic Centre,” said Horsman.

There were no injuries and only minor damage.

The Aquatic Centre has reopened and will operate as normal this weekend.

Horsman said this incident gave municipal staff a chance to practice emergency procedures.