The Malahat really is the road to nowhere when there is an accident.

The Horgan government is expected to make an announcement about a feasibility study about a potential emergency bypass to the Malahat this week.

The bypass would take drivers through the Sooke Hills and the study will look at the costs and risks associated with an emergency route that would bypass one of the most notorious stretches of highway in the province.

Alternatives to the Malahat have been discussed at length in the Cowichan Valley.

They include recommissioning the E & N rail line, building a bridge over Finlayson Arm, or running a ferry between Cowichan Bay and Sidney.