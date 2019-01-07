RCMP in Nanaimo are looking for a couple of bystanders, who helped give first aid to a boy who was struck by a pick up truck Sunday.

The boy, aged 8, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

The collision happened around 11:40 yesterday (Sun) morning in the 1000 block of Nelson Street in central Nanaimo as the boy and his sibling rode their bikes out of a driveway.

The boy was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol, speed and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors and Mounties will get a mechanical inspection done on the truck.

Investigators obtained multiple statements at the scene and spoke with the driver of the truck but would like to speak to the bystanders who helped administer first aid.

RCMP School Liaison Officers along with grief counsellors will be available to talk to any students and staff impacted by the death of the 8 boy.