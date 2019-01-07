Mainroad is reminding homeowners, just who, is responsible for the culverts in your area.

Road maintenance contractors will take care of the culverts that run under the roads they maintain but it is the responsibility of residents to maintain culverts on their property and those include those at your driveway entrance.

The contractor says residents should ensure their culverts are kept free of debris, snow and ice to minimize the risk of flooding.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Mainroad’s 24 hour public information line toll free at 1-877-391-7310.