New study finds medical episodes can lead to financial loss

A staggering new study highlights the economic after-effects suffered by middle-aged Canadians who’ve had a heart attack, stroke or cardiac arrest.

Three years after experiencing such an ailment most people were no longer working and those who continued working often experienced a major drop in income. Researchers also found that one-third of heart attacks, a quarter of strokes and 40 per cent of cardiac arrests, in which the heart suddenly stops beating, occur in working-age people under 65.

Canadian delegation in China under political spotlight

A delegation of Canadian legislators have found themselves under a different political spotlight, as they meet with Chinese officials.

The initial reason for the long-scheduled meeting was to deepen trade ties with China, but the recent detentions of two Canadians are overshadowing the talks. Liberal Senator Joseph Day says his delegation of two senators and four members of Parliament will be calling for the release of the two men.

Saskatchewan Premier apologizes to survivors of ‘60s Scoop

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has apologized to survivors of the so-called ’60s Scoop that took Indigenous children from their families.

About 20-thousand Indigenous children were seized and relocated to non-Indigenous homes, starting in the 1950s until the late 1980s. Moe says the practice stripped children of their language, culture and family ties and left them caught between two worlds.

American President to address country on border wall funding

American President Donald Trump plans to take his fight for funding for a border wall directly to the American people.

Trump says he will deliver a prime-time address Tuesday night about what he says is a “crisis” at the U-S-Mexico border. It comes amid the continuing partial government shutdown caused by his insistence that Congress give him more than five-billion dollars U.S. to build a wall on the border.