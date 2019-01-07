The Town of Ladysmith is inviting the public to an open house to review details and give feedback on the draft concept design plan for the Waterfront Arts & Heritage Hub.

The open house runs from 4 to 7 today (Tues) at City Hall.

The Hub, in the historic machine shop, is a key part of Ladysmith’s Waterfront Area Plan and was identified as a priority project in the new Economic Development Strategy.

The draft concept plan for the building is the result of a visioning workshop held with key stakeholders back in November.

Town staff will be on hand along with the project architect Norm Hotson.

He was the man behind the Granville Island redevelopment.